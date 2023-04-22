FAZ IN K9M CASH SURPLUS, REVEALS KAMANGA

By Darious Kapembwa

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga has announced that the association posted a surplus of K9 million in 2022.

Kamanga disclosed during his remarks at the 2022 FAZ annual general meeting held at the Government Complex on Saturday that majority of the revenue was generated from the sales of the Kopa replica jersey which stood at over K2 million.

And director of sport at the Ministry of Sport John Zulu says he is happy with the governance record being implemented by the FAZ administration which is not a common feature in most sports associations.

“…On the revenue side of business, we posted a surplus of nine million, forty-one thousand, five hundred and fifty-one kwacha. Part of the revenue was generated from the sale of KoPa replicas which fetched K2, 700, 779,” Kamanga said.

Kamanga also informed Dr Zulu who was representing sports minister Elvis Nkandu as guest of honour that the new improved Kopa jersey would be launched in a few weeks ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the senior men’s national team’s remaining AfCON qualifiers.

“Guest of Honour Sir, I am proud to announce that we will be launching the upgraded version of the KoPa jersey in the next few weeks. It is anticipated that the upgraded KoPa jersey will provide part of the build-up for the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup which kicks off in July 2023 and the June round of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers,” he said. “Having launched the home grown KoPa replica in 2018, we are proud of the initiative that has been fully embraced by the Zambian public. With the upgraded KoPa strip we expect that the public will continue to be the greatest ambassadors of the brand. The new consignment will comprise, playing kit, replicas for sale, training kit and other casual strips for sale to the public.”

Kamanga said his executive will continue to offer financial and material support to lower division clubs in the provinces around the country to spur football development.

“Fellow councillors, we will continue to support football development through financial support for lower division clubs who continue to receive a financial grant and equipment. In the meantime, our support through a grant to the sponsored league will also remain in place as part of our commitment to the development of the game,” said Kamanga.

And Nkandu in his speech read for him by Dr Zulu reaafirmed government’sresolve to support all sport.

“I have repeatedly said that we will not just support teams at tournaments but invest in preparations. The New Dawn government reiterates its support towards sports in the country. As government we have retained our support for the senior Men’s National Team that is on course for qualification to the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations to be played in January 2024. Our expectation is that the Chipolopolo will be among the 24 teams at the AFCON. We also wish the Under-17 Men’s National Team that is on its way to Algeria for the Africa Cup of Nations,” said Nkandu. “We cannot over-emphasise the importance of having all national teams participating at international competitions. The New Dawn government recognizes sports diplomacy as one of the ways of promoting Zambia’s image on the international stage. Many times when sports associations meet like this there are always governance issues raised. It is therefore gratifying to come to an AGM like this and note governance structures in place FAZ is not bad. For that, well done.”