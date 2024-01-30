FAZ MOVE FOCUS TO 2026 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS DESPITE AFCON SETBACK.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says the Association is now gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers despite the disappointment of the Chipolopolo’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an address on the President’s Corner by the Association, FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said it is crucial to reflect on the positives learnt from the AFCON experience and focus on upcoming tournaments.

Kamanga stated that preparations for the June qualifiers are underway, with a March FIFA window providing an opportunity for readiness.

“We will keep our focus on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that resume in June with back-to-back fixtures against Morocco and Tanzania in a repeat of AFCON fixtures. As FAZ, we have never relented in ensuring that we line up quality preparations for international matches,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the players that have been gathered have gained valuable lessons from AFCON that they intend to apply in the future.

Meanwhile, the president highlighted that the upcoming 2025 AFCON draw scheduled for next month will further provide a clearer understanding of the path to undertaken for the Chipolopolo’s return to the next edition.