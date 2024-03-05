FAZ PONDERS CCTV AT STADIA

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is contemplating installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance at stadia to track down unruly fans that are in the habit of throwing missiles on the pitch during international matches.

Unidentified fans threw assorted objects on the pitch during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games third-round return leg between Zambia and Ghana at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola last Wednesday.

The match ended 3-all but Copper Queens advanced to the final round 4-3 on aggregate having won the first leg 1-0 in Accra. FAZ president Andrew Kamanga condemned the unruly fans in his weekly column yesterday.

Kamanga said FAZ is concerned with the trend and will be taking drastic measures to address it.

“We are a bit concerned with some few unsavoury incidences of fans throwing missiles on the pitch either in celebration or protest. That is hardly a good advert of the Zambian game to the rest of the world,” he said.

“We will be taking drastic steps going forward including utilising the Closed Circuit Television [CCTV] surveillance available at the stadium to identify and punish erring fans.”