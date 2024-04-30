FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO EXCITED FOR ZAMBIA’S SUCCESS AT OLYMPIC GAMES

In an exciting statement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his anticipation for the Copper Queens’ outstanding performance in the upcoming Women’s football tournament at the Olympic Games in Paris. Infantino also shared his hope for Zambia to create more historic moments during the 2024 Olympic Games.

Last year, Zambia achieved a remarkable milestone by scoring the 1000th goal in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The momentous goal was netted by Copper Queens Striker Barbra Banda from a penalty spot, leading to a triumphant 3-1 victory over Costa Rica in Group C.

Infantino’s statement was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, monitored by SPICE FM NEWS, capturing the attention and excitement of Zambian football enthusiasts. With Infantino’s support and belief in the team, the Copper Queens have a bright future ahead as they strive to shine on the Olympic stage.

SPICE FM