FINALLY MY MARY IS GONE, SHE WAS NOLONGER USEFUL TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali



FINALLY MY MARY IS GONE, SHE WAS NOLONGER USEFUL TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

Now they want to say, Mary Chirwa never recovered for from her published sexy video, yet they refused to have watched the video. They said Govt doesn’t watch porn.

I knew she would not last because Mary has a conscious for professionalism albeit being hungry for big positions. She couldn’t continue following President Hichilema’s wrong directives like this boy at ACC is doing.

Don’t you wonder why ACC is busy, when in fact Mary (DEC) was busy when UPND just came into power.

Mary could not continue doing wrong things, she started resisting and the President was not happy and she had to go.

Now President Hakainde Hichilema has removed Drug Enforcement Commission Director General, Mary Chirwa.

He has appointed her in foreign service.

She is expected to take up a new position as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Mozambique.

Last week, President Hakainde Hichilema removed Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba and replaced him retired police commissioner Graphel Musamba.

This is an Autocratic Govt.

HHMUSTGO!

