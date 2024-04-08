Five-month Deadline For Corruption Cases Will Put Undue Pressure On Judiciary- Brian Mundubile

FIVE-MONTH DEADLINE FOR CORRUPTION CASES WILL PUT UNDUE PRESSURE ON JUDICIARY
By Balewa Zyuulu
Opposition Patriotic Front Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile says legal reforms aimed at concluding corruption and financial crimes within five months will put undue pressure on the judiciary.
Recently President Hakainde Hichilema signed three laws namely the criminal procedure code amendment act, the penal code amendment act and subordinate court amendment act that will ensure that corruption and financial crimes are quickly heard and concluded within five months.
But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Mundubile who has opposed the legal changes contends that such reforms could potentially burden the judiciary and compromise the fairness of the justice system.
Mr Mundubilie is of the view that the operationalization of such laws might exert undue pressure on both the courts and the accused individuals as they will not have ample time.
He says while the government’s intention to combat corruption and financial crimes swiftly is commendable, rushing legal proceedings could compromise the fundamental rights of the accused and undermine the credibility of the judiciary.
He says there is a need for the judiciary to operate autonomously from executive influence to ensure a fair and transparent justice system.
PHOENIX NEWS
Mundubile are you sure. Why would you advocate for endless trials? Why are you afraid? Suspect
We want you and your friends mungene musangs musanga….
Chibe chibe five months is no pressure on the judiciary just prepare yourselves otherwise muzangena before you know it!!!
Why panicking???
My take is that even five months is too much. Most of these cases can be concluded in a much shorter period.
There is nothing good and reasonable that is coming out from opposition political parties members. Sometimes I wonder if they do think and analyse issues before they write or speakout.
Honestly, speaking how can five-month deadline for concluding corruption cases put undue pressure on the Judiciary. Honourable Brian Mundubile is a disappointment and disgraceful person. Why is he afraid of the Court expediting the handling of corruption cases? In fact effectiveness of the Judiciary is to make the proceedings and processes happen sooner and cases concluded more quickly.
Similarly, transparency and fairness of handling court cases is based on the principle of the law anchored on provable and verifiable documentary evidence.
Ony guilty corrupt politicians would experience paranoia even though no one is threatening them. Please allow the rule of law to prevail than making unnecessary comments.