Five-month Deadline For Corruption Cases Will Put Undue Pressure On Judiciary- Brian Mundubile

FIVE-MONTH DEADLINE FOR CORRUPTION CASES WILL PUT UNDUE PRESSURE ON JUDICIARY

By Balewa Zyuulu

Opposition Patriotic Front Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile says legal reforms aimed at concluding corruption and financial crimes within five months will put undue pressure on the judiciary.

Recently President Hakainde Hichilema signed three laws namely the criminal procedure code amendment act, the penal code amendment act and subordinate court amendment act that will ensure that corruption and financial crimes are quickly heard and concluded within five months.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Mundubile who has opposed the legal changes contends that such reforms could potentially burden the judiciary and compromise the fairness of the justice system.

Mr Mundubilie is of the view that the operationalization of such laws might exert undue pressure on both the courts and the accused individuals as they will not have ample time.

He says while the government’s intention to combat corruption and financial crimes swiftly is commendable, rushing legal proceedings could compromise the fundamental rights of the accused and undermine the credibility of the judiciary.

He says there is a need for the judiciary to operate autonomously from executive influence to ensure a fair and transparent justice system.

