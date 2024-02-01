FIX THE ECONOMY AND STOP BLAME GAME…UPND Govt’s failures has led to the opposition uniting – Edgar Lungu

FIX THE ECONOMY AND STOP BLAME GAME – ECL

…says the UPND Government’s failures has led to the opposition uniting.

By Mafken Radio/TV Reporter.

Former President Edgar Lungu has advised the UPND Government to find lasting solutions to the problems facing the country instead of always referring to the mistakes of the previous Government.

Responding to questions during the opposition joint press conference in Lusaka, Mr. Lungu said blame games will not take the country anywhere.

He said the PF Government gave up power in 2021 and people are looking upto what the UPND is doing.

” …referring to the past won’t take us anywhere. We gave up power peacefully in 2021 and the people of Zambia are looking at what the UPND is doing, because they have lamentably failed,that’s why we are here,” Former President Lungu said.

The former Head of State adds that because the UPND are failing to govern, that’s the reason why the opposition have united to find lasting solutions to the economy and all the things Zambians are complaining about.

” HH came to fix and he is not fixing, that is why we are worried. He must answer what has gone wrong with the IMF,World Bank debt restructuring deal, people are fed up. We are here to work on the economy, democracy and all those things the people are complaining about,” he said