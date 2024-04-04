FOR ONCE LET’S BE HAPPY AS A COUNTRY – KABUSWE

April 03 2024

LUSAKA – Mines and Minerals development minister Paul Kabuswe has noted with concern the continued and sustained proganda aimed at casting shadows on the recent celebrated Partnership between Mopani Copper Mines[MCM] a ZCCM-IH subsidiary and investment Resources Holding [IRH] of Abudabi which saw the relaunch of operations at MCM by the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Kabuswe called on Zambians to celebrate the scores in the mining towns of Kitwe and Mufurila for the gains in Mopani as opposed to perpetuating negative sentiments that have no benefits to Zambians.

“For once let’s be happy as a country even as we are grappling with issues of electricity and drought, a good thing as been done that is worth celebrating.

He said the partnership between Mopani and IRH benefiting families in Kitwe and other towns amd should not be downplayed by negative sentiments.

Responding to a question from a radio caller[Mr Mwale] who wanted to find out among others, why according to him, a gulf stream was used to pick up investors from Abudabi to Ndola,

Mr Kabuswe called on Zambians to desist from embracing propaganda and rumors aimed at discrediting positive gains in the country.

“Lets get the facts right. The gulf stream has never been used, when IRH came into the country they used their plane but our collegeaus who always want to throw negative took a picture of it[the plane] and used photoshop to put a Zambia airforce logo on it, which so bad! you can see the extent they are going in trying to making the President look bad.

He says there is need for sincerity and factual communication among citizens adding that people should not look to thrive through negative publicity.

“This is a time to be happy

we have brought an invest in Mopani,

miners a being paid well, suppliers and contractors are being paid, money has come in the country.

Mopani was like Glencoe being riddled with issues which is not the case now.

Mopani is a free asset we have a partner with IRH at 49 51 as a joint venture

Our people are the ones running Mopani.” Explains Kabuswe