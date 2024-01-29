Former BOZ Governor Christopher Mvunga Ordered Withdraw Of Cash Given To Faith Musonda

FORMER BANK GOVERNOR MVUNGA ORDERED WITHDRAW OF CASH GIVEN TO FAITH MUSONDA

Investigations into the cash amounts found with Faith Musonda have so far revealed that the money was withdrawn straight from the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) and did not pass through any other banking system.

Bank of Zambia officials were ordered by former governor Christopher Mvunga before he resigned to withdraw the money from the vault, put it in special BoZ bags and take it to various safe houses in Lusaka, including Faith Musonda’s.

All bank notes have serial numbers and can be traced on which bank was given and possibly who withdrew it.

But is this case, the money was withdrawn straight from the Bank of Zambia and given to individuals to hide it.

According to investigations, based on the serial numbers that were withdrawn, what has so far been recovered from Faith Musonda is mere pocket change as more cash amounts are still in people’s homes.

A lot of money was printed by BoZ when Denny Kalyalya was fired by the then Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and replaced with his play boy Mvunga. Yet there is shortage of currency in circulation which means the money is in people’s homes.

Developing news……….

(No one should be by passed or protected in this cash gate.

Miles B. Sampa, MP

APNAC Chairman)