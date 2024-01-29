Former BOZ Governor Christopher Mvunga Ordered Withdraw Of Cash Given To Faith Musonda

FORMER BANK GOVERNOR MVUNGA ORDERED WITHDRAW OF CASH GIVEN TO FAITH MUSONDA
Investigations into the cash amounts found with Faith Musonda have so far revealed that the money was withdrawn straight from the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) and did not pass through any other banking system.
Bank of Zambia officials were ordered by former governor Christopher Mvunga before he resigned to withdraw the money from the vault, put it in special BoZ bags and take it to various safe houses in Lusaka, including Faith Musonda’s.
All bank notes have serial numbers and can be traced on which bank was given and possibly who withdrew it.
But is this case, the money was withdrawn straight from the Bank of Zambia and given to individuals to hide it.
According to investigations, based on the serial numbers that were withdrawn, what has so far been recovered from Faith Musonda is mere pocket change as more cash amounts are still in people’s homes.
A lot of money was printed by BoZ when Denny Kalyalya was fired by the then Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and replaced with his play boy Mvunga. Yet there is shortage of currency in circulation which means the money is in people’s homes.
Developing news……….
(No one should be by passed or protected in this cash gate.
Miles B. Sampa, MP
APNAC Chairman)
If Miles HaaSampa is telling lies, he will get sued big time. These are huge allegations.
If it is true, why has Hakainde not arrested Mvunga? Is he also printing excess cash? This is one reason why the Kwacha is on its death bed.
There is no fight against corruption in Zambia
They are all corrupt.
Ba Pompwe aba.
Thieveso! Thieveso! Thieveso! People comeo! This explains why when some idiots are are arrested and known property seized, they walk majestically around Court premises, telling the powers that be, that you have just scratched one finger.
I have advised ba GRZ to change the law, do as your friend did in one country that has recovered 90% of looted and plundered wealth.
Arrest all the senior idiots in Lungu’s PF, lock them up indefinitely and only release each one who surrenders everything and gives information about other thieves. I can assure you, all the idiots will give up their loot for freedom. Not the way you are treating them like privileged thieves. STUPID IDIOTS.
Am failing to get what the UPND stooge masquerading as PF President is saying…Was Danny Kalyalya fired for printing Money ?
Printing money legally is normal, also known as Quantitative easing …It is a normal Monetary policy employed by Central Banks, and the Purchase of government bonds is anchored on quantitative easing..Am sure government is monitoring the purchase of government bonds..That the GRZ bonds are always under subscribed punches a hole in Miles Sampa’s erratics.
About Christopher Mvunga, did he get this Printed Money from the BOZ vaults, actually
stealing money which wasn’t supposed to be in circulation and channelling it into private hands ? If this money wasn’t supposed to be in circulation after all, why should it cause a shortage of Kwacha if it is hidden on some ‘Peter Daka’ farm somewhere??
I hope this is not Matero Hashish Miles Sampa is smoking…