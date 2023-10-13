Former Govt Chief Whip Warns UPND Government: Focus on the Economy, Not Lungu’s Return

Former Government Chief Whip, Steve Chungu, has issued a stern caution to the UPND (United Party for National Development) Government, urging them to shift their focus away from the political activities of former President Edgar Lungu. Chungu stressed the need for the government to address pressing issues facing the country, with the ailing economy taking top priority.
In a candid statement, Mr. Chungu pointed out that the government should not concern itself with whether Mr. Lungu intends to make a return to politics. The former Luanshya Member of Parliament underscored that, like any citizen, Mr. Lungu has the right to re-enter politics if he so desires, and the UPND government should not obstruct him.
“Mr. Lungu has the right to come back into politics if he wishes, and the UPND government should not stop him,” Mr. Chungu stated.
Chungu further emphasized that diverting attention towards preventing Mr. Lungu from reentering politics would be a misallocation of the government’s efforts, which should be directed at issues that hold greater significance for the people of Zambia, particularly the struggling economy.
“He alleged that stopping Mr. Lungu from participating in politics would be tantamount to misdirecting its energies to non-important issues of no value to the people of Zambia,” the former Chief Whip stated.
Moreover, Mr. Chungu criticized the police’s recent action of preventing the opposition Socialist Party from holding a public rally at Changanamai grounds in Kitwe. He regarded this as a negative development for democracy in the country and expressed concern over the alleged suppression of opposition parties since the UPND government assumed power.
“The observed that ever since the UPND government came to office opposition political parties have not been allowed to freely express themselves,” Mr. Chungu noted, highlighting a perceived decline in democratic rights since the change in government.
It’s true, some people are just thick in their heads and no matter how plain and clear the explanation is, they don’t understand. Contrary to what this former chief whip is saying, the ones who are focusing on Lungu’s return are PF themselves and not UPND. The only concern for UPND is Lungu’s double tobela, he knows that it’s illegal to enjoy conditions of the former head of state provided by the Government or Constitution when you are still in active politics. The issue is very simple and straightforward, it’s either he continues with active politics and forfeit his retirement benefits or he stays away from active politics and continue enjoying the same. Otherwise to eat with both hands is unconstitutional. So let him come in open and clearly state his position, is he still in active politics or not, did he resign or retire from active politics? If he had retired, does he want to come back? Let ECL help the Government to answer these questions and then the Government will know what to do, starting from the withdrawal of his benefits. Those people with thick heads should know that every game has rules and no one including Lungu and PF can be allowed to play a game outside its stipulated rules. If PF has failed to find a leader for its party, that’s its own baby and UPND should be dragged into it. With or without, Lungu, PF is going nowhere, hence UPND or indeed Zambians are not focusing on Lungu’s return but on the fixing of the economy in order to better the lives of Zambians. Load shedding twali Solva, debt restructuring twali solva, we have started exporting D compound fertilizer, ubunga twa solva and very soon fuel twala solva. So don’t detract our attention from these important national issues, we are a busy party with a prudent and hard working President. It’s just a matter of time, the much dramatized high cost of living will be history, Bally will fix it.
