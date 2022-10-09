Former Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya mourns Sinkala .

..Describes his death as a loss of monumental proportion…

Sun. Oct 9/ Smart Eagles

It’s heart breaking to learn of his passing .He was an architect of innovative health promotions . He always impressed me with his ingenuity when we worked together at the Ministry of Health .Not one could match his measured intelligent and occassion sensitive humor.

God help us. He is gone . A loss of monumental proportion. Am so hurt .

Dr. Chilufya said this in a phone interview with this reporter this evening .

Sinkala , one of Zambia’s most celebrated Comedians who also worked in the health promotions department at the Ministry of Health died this afternoon after being involved in a road accident.

May the Soul of Mr Sinkala rest in eternal peace