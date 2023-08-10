Former Malawi Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe dies at 87

Renowned economist-cum politician Goodall Gondwe has died at 87 in Lilongwe, his nephew Komani Gondwe has confirmed.

Komani says Goodall collapsed on Tuesday, August 7, 2023, at his house in Lilongwe and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Adventist Hospital.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member served in various cabinet positions after working in multiple portfolios as an economist locally and internationally.

Goodall Gondwe hailed from Kayiwononga village at Enukweni in Mzimba where he also served as Member of Parliament.