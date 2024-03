IT’S OFFICIAL, FORMER NAREP PRESIDENT STEPHAN NYIRENDA FORMS MUNTU PARTY

10/03/2024.

Munthu Party Launch set, press conference.

Date : 16th March, 2024.

Time:10hrs to 12hrs.

Venue: Munthu Party Office, Roma, Lusaka

The media is invited.

“Zambia for Zambians and only Zambians will develop Zambia”.

Theme: “Munthu is you and me……”.

Issued by

Mubbunu Siamasese.

On behalf of Munthu Party.

0978316135/0771351807.