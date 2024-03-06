FORMER ZESCO EMPLOYEE COMMITS SU!CIDE…..after setting himself ablaze using petrol at his residence

FORMER ZESCO EMPLOYEE COMMITS SU!CIDE

…..after setting himself ablaz€ using petrol at his residence.

Lusaka… Wednesday 6, 2024

At 0910 hours on March 5, 2024, Muwanjuni Police Post received a distressing report of a su!cide incident from Mr. Emmanuel Mutale, aged 42, a resident of Selengwe village in the Ten Miles area.

Mr. Mutale reported that his friend, Mr. Charles Ngoma, aged 53, and retired personnel from ZESCO, had attempted to take his own life by setting himself ablaz€ using petrol at his residence.

The incident occurred on March 4, 2024, around 19:00 hours in the Ten Miles area.

Briefly, the facts surrounding this tragic incident are as follows:

On March 4, 2024, at around 19:00 hours, Mr. Ngoma informed Mr. Mutale about the outcome of his ongoing marital case at the Matero local court.

Mr. Ngoma and his wife, Faustian Chanda, had been separated for a month, and following a court session on March 4, 2024, the local court ruled that they should divorce and sell their jointly owned property, including the house, with the proceeds to be shared between them.

Distraught by the court’s judgment, Mr. Ngoma, in an apparent act of despair, purchased petrol from a local filling station.

He proceeded to sprinkle the petrol within his house and on his vehicle, a Toyota Passo with registration number BAX 1448.

Igniting the fire, the blaze quickly engulfed the entire house.

Despite the courageous efforts of some neighbors to rescue Mr. Ngoma, he sustained severe injur!es.

Mr. Ngoma was promptly rushed to Matero Level One Hospital, where medical personnel attended to him.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries approximately 30 minutes after arrival.

Police at Muwanjuni Police Post, upon receiving the report, immediately visited the scene of the incident.

An inquiry file has been opened to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

As Zambia Police Service we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected by this unfortunate incident.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.