FORMER ZRA BOSS KINGSLEY CHANDA SLAPPED WITH 44 CHARGES, GRANTED BOND

KINGSLEY CHANDA SLAPPED WITH 44 CHARGES, GRANTED BOND

2nd June, 2023 – Police in Lusaka has Jointly Charged and Arrested Dr. Kingsley Chanda aged 53 the Former Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General and Mr Callistus Kaoma aged 53 a Former Zambia Revenue Authority Director Of Administration with 22 counts of Wilful failure to comply with any Law or Applicable procedure or guidelines Contrary to Section 34 (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act number 3 of 2012.

The duo have also been jointly charged and arrested with another 22 counts of Abuse of Authority of office Contrary to Section 21(1)(a) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act number 3 of 2012.

Brief facts of the matter are that the duo acted together and wilfully failed to comply with any law or applicable procedure or guidelines and abused their authority of office in relation to the disposal of 22 used Zambia Revenue Motor Vehicles. This occurred between January, 2017 and December 2020.

They have since been released on police bond and will appear I court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON