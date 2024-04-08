FR MUKOSA TO REPORT TO POLICE AS CALL-OUT HAS NOT BEEN WITHDRAWN

Lusaka- Monday, 8th April 2024

Lawyers for Catholic Priest, Andrew Chewe Mukosa, Makebi Zulu Advocates, have stated that their client will present himself to Copperbelt Province Police Division.

On Sunday, Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, stated the Command had withdrawn the police call-out while Ministry of Information & Media, Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana claimed the call-out was fake.

But Lawyers for Fr Mukosa say there is no official communication to cancel or withdraw the call-out.

“We have been retained by and act for Fr. Andrew Chewe Mukosa.”

“Reference is made to the above captioned matter and to your notice to employer dated the 6th, instant requiring our client to attend before you for purposes of interviews relating to investigations at the Copperbelt Division Police headquarters’ second floor in room 55.”

“We write to advise, that our client will be in attendance accompanied by ourselves for purposes of the said interviews albeit not at 10:00 but at 11:30 to allow our client as well as ourselves travel for the same.”

“Further note that all correspondence and communications relating to Fr. Chewe Mukosa in this matter should be directed to us.”

Catholic faithfulls in Ndola have threatened to join Fr Mukosa when he reports to the police for interrogations.