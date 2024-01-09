By White Luhanga

FRA BEGINS COMMUNITY SALE OF WHITE MAIZE TO CURB HUNGER IN SOME PARTS OF CHAMA DISTRICT .

The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has today commenced community sales of white maize grains in Chama district of Eastern province, at k330 per 50kg bag.

The commencement of community sales follows reports of hunger in some parts of the district, due various reasons, among them floods and human-animal conflict.

Chama District Commissioner Mr. Yobe L Goma said apart from the main shed, the F.R.A has also opened the selling of maize in Chifunda , Chikwa and Kanyelele satellite depots.

Mr. Goma said FRA has allocated about 2400 by 50kg bags of maize to Chama in the community sales exercise.

He says only one person per month is allowed to purchase a bag per month.

The Dc has warned residents and traders against reselling the maize grains.

Mr. Goma warned that any one found reselling the maize bought from the FRA will face the law.

And speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Andrew Nyirenda said the sale of maize by the FRA is timely as most produce will not be ready due to the delayed rains.

Mr. Nyirenda further said the price announced by the FRA is much better compared to which the community offer.

He said a 20 litre bucket of maize is being sold at k150 in the community.