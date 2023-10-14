FRA BOARD DISSOLVED

THE Food Reserve AGENCY (FRA) Board has been dissolved with immediate effect.

Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo dissolved the Kelvin Hambwezya led FRA Board of Directors without elaborating.

Board Chairperson, Kelvin Hambwezya has been battling to stem numerous illegal directives and activities, especially regarding the sale of maize grain national strategic reserves, coming from the Ministry and the UPND.

Further the recent appointment of a Mr. Justine Chuunka as FRA Marketing Director by Cabinet Office, sparked the latest crisis of interference with the board protesting the illegal action.

Learning of this protest by the Board, Mtolo dissolved the Board.

Chuunka is currently a government worker in the Department of Agribusiness & Marketing at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Staff appointments of CEO and other members of staff are a process and authority under the Board and not the Ministry or Cabinet Office.