FRED CAUGHT NAPPING ON BAROTSELAND
By Mark Simuuwe
Fred M’membe is lying through his teeth that once sworn in he will call ‘western Province’ as ‘Barotseland’; but this is just a name someone is proposing to blackmail people, and what he does not know is that Western Province is not Barotseland.
Barotseland map went beyond what you call western province today . Further , there is a difference between cessation and merely giving a name to the province .
And my Lozi colleagues are aware of this fact that Western Province is not Barotseland; Barotseland is beyond the boundaries you call Western Province today .
It is an insult to the people of Barotseland to be reduced to a province and think that by merely calling a province by that name , is addressing their concern .
Barotseland transcended the Western Province Boundaries.
Fred should not think people are too gullible to be cheated with extreme deceit .
Lies have short -legs ; this is another Postnewspaper lopsided way of looking at Barotse brothers and sisters !
Which country is he going to govern if Zambia will be no more ? We have heard that lie before under PF when they were in opposition and he was part of them .
Surely , a normal person would think this can be a campaign message which clearly demonstrates lies ?