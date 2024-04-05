FRED CAUGHT NAPPING ON BAROTSELAND

By Mark Simuuwe

Fred M’membe is lying through his teeth that once sworn in he will call ‘western Province’ as ‘Barotseland’; but this is just a name someone is proposing to blackmail people, and what he does not know is that Western Province is not Barotseland.

Barotseland map went beyond what you call western province today . Further , there is a difference between cessation and merely giving a name to the province .

And my Lozi colleagues are aware of this fact that Western Province is not Barotseland; Barotseland is beyond the boundaries you call Western Province today .

It is an insult to the people of Barotseland to be reduced to a province and think that by merely calling a province by that name , is addressing their concern .

Barotseland transcended the Western Province Boundaries.

Fred should not think people are too gullible to be cheated with extreme deceit .

Lies have short -legs ; this is another Postnewspaper lopsided way of looking at Barotse brothers and sisters !

Which country is he going to govern if Zambia will be no more ? We have heard that lie before under PF when they were in opposition and he was part of them .

Surely , a normal person would think this can be a campaign message which clearly demonstrates lies ?