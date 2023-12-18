Fred M’membe continues fishing from the PF pond as he appoints Brian Hapunda as party media director

HAPUNDA IS NEW MEDIA DIRECTOR FOR SOCIALIST PARTY
Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa and Mr. Brian Hapunda have joined the Socialist Party in Zambia, taking on the positions of Director Research and Training and Media Director respectively.
During a welcome press briefing, the party’s President commended their extensive political experience and intellectual abilities, stating that they would greatly contribute to the party.
Dr. Mwelwa expressed gratitude to the leadership for the warm welcome, while Mr. Hapunda thanked them for the opportunity to serve Zambia.
