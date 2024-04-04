Fred M’membe is on long and shortlists of Zambianswho borrowed money and did not pay back- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes…

Socialist Party President, Fred M’membe, is finding himself on long and shortlists of prominent Zambians, who borrowed loads of money from multiple institutions, and did not pay back.

We all know how, leading the Post, Dr M’membe, by not paying taxes, gave the PF the legitimate excuse to implement the politically motivated liquidation of the newspaper.

Man, comes across as highly financially indisciplined, doesn’t it? Wanting the runaway profits that come from not paying bills.

That unfortunately is a very Zambian disease. Borrowing with no intention or capacity to pay back, not paying workers their fair due – generally avoiding all payments one can sidestep.

It’s not only the country that needs to reconsider its debt appetite, and live with in its means. It’s its citizens and many leaders.

Ma show. Ndiye problem. Happy to drive the latest cars, take kids to the fanciest schools, take holidays abroad, generally throw money around – all this by digging deep debt holes.