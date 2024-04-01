FRED SHOULD BE THE LAST PERSON TO TALK ABOUT DEMOCRACY TODAY

…..The Post newspaper was more destructive to Zambia’s democracy and unity than what he calls reduced political space today.

By Mark Simuuwe

Fred M’membe believes democracy is having the right to insult others and promote chaos , division and tribalism in the country.

I am not surprised because this was the main strategy of the Postnewspaper . Day and night , the Post prompted division, chaos , ethnic fights and insults . This is what we see in Fred even today .

The Post was partly closed for promoting division in the country and this was put on record by Hon Chishimba KAMBWILI .

Fred wants to think that democracy is asking citizens to break the law by unreasonably asking them to rise up, while he sleeps .

The amount of jealousy and hate Fred has in his life is what has buried his political career; No wonder no PF MP has been willing to even work with him even when Fred has tried hard to attract them – they literally have no respect for him .

His divisive Post-newspaper behavior has made him unsalable to citizens and makes him even more poisonous and dangerous !

His style of talk threatens the peace of the country. His approach to politics is purely draconian.

Fred M’membe says HH is a coward and should allow democracy to flourish ; has Fred forgotten that he praised the arrest and incarceration of HH for 127?

Many citizens may recall that Fred blamed HH for the PF killings of many citizens.

Where was Fred when the country was being gassed through State sponsored terrorism?

Where was he when Lawrence Banda , Nsama Nsama , Joseph Kaunda , Grazier Matapa , Mapenzi Chibulo , Kasongo , among others were being killed ?

Where was he when Prime TV was being closed ?

Where was he when 5 other media houses were being closed in Zambia ?

Where was he when over 3000 UPND members were being arrested on tramped up charges ?

Where was Fred when gun brandishing and machetes wielding PF carders were on rampage ?

Where was he when opposition were not allowed to wear their regalia ?

Where was he when over 2500 citizens were retired in National interest for merely belonging to some regions ?

He is talking about democracy. Just in his Socialist Party , there is no democracy. He is the alpha and the omega in SP dirty politics .

By the way , can he tell Zambians how many conventions he has held and who were the competitors; who voted for him and who won or lost?

Fred is lopsided in his view of democracy. He thinks democracy is being allowed to call people names , promoting tribalism , demeaning others and calling them Bantustan .

This is why FRJ Chiluba knew exactly how to sort out Fred by reducing his sphere of spreading propaganda, division , lies , bitterness and ethnolinguistic rivalry.

He has forgotten that he was made to sit on the tarmac of Bwinjimfumu road over the Post newspaper ? There is nothing he can tell us about democracy ; This is the man who praised tyranny under ECL , went ahead and supported Bill 10 which meant to kill Zambia’s democracy completely!

If Bill 10 went through , HH could have been eliminated from the ballot.

If Bill 10 went through , we would relegate the power to decide on the number or Judges that sit at the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court to parliament which is also a creature of statutes ;

If Bill 10 went through , Traditional leadership chairmanship at the House of Chiefs could have been by way of majority vote and not the rotational approach being used ;

If Bill 10 went through, we would kill freedom of worship completely as the bill aimed at removing the clause ,” multi religious …” from the preamble of the constitution;

If Bill 10 went through , there could be no democracy as the state could have been using the ,” legally disqualified “, clause in Bill 10 which clause was arbitrary and could have made it easy for someone to be suspended by any tribunal other than the court ;

Bill 10 which moved alongside the Public Order Act Bill which was a circus , aimed at even destroying the progress so far made in our constitution .

Fred praised such a bill because it aimed at eliminating HH from the ballot.

Further, Fred even went to the extent of being used by PF to coin UPND colours for SP to confuse voters but citizens were quickly alerted by UPND on the evil attempt .

Fred was okay to have ECL bounce back in 2021 than HH wining because he had evil intentions ahead of ECL victory . His extreme jealousy, made him see HH as a stumbling figure . He is at pain to see HH as President. More pain is in fact coming as 2026 buries his political aspirations for good !

Fred will end badly as a bitter man . His name will go into the Guinness book as a bitter man .