Freeze all PF accounts, Miles Sampa’s SG directs banks as he puts Nakacinda, Lubinda on ice

Freeze all PF accounts, Ngona directs banks as he puts Nakacinda, Lubinda on ice

MORGAN Ngona has directed ZANACO and Atlas Mara Banka to freeze all accounts belonging to the Patriotic Front until new signatories are availed to them.

The Miles Sampa-appointed PF Secretary General has also ordered Given Lubinda and Raphael Nakacinda to stop holding any activities in the name of the party.

In a letter addressed to the PF president vice-president who appointed Nakacinda as Secretary General, Ngona stated; ” My office has noted your constant illegal activities in the name of the PF”.

Ngona told the duo that the October extraordinary general conference had passed a resolution to expel them from the party for various reasons including their continued disregard of court injunctions which resulted in multiple contempt of court cases currently awaiting judgments.

He said Lubinda and Nakacinda had also been expelled from the party for their “illegal holding of the entire PF hostage for your private agenda”.

“In view of the above, you are directed to stop masquerading as acting PF president as the Party now has an elected President in the name of Hon. Miles Sampa,” he stated.

“As you are not a member of the PF, any further impersonation or activity in the name of the party will be deemed criminal and by copy of this letter, the Police Command is hereby informed,” he added.

The letter which has been copied to the Chief Executive Officers of ZANACO and Atlas also stated; “Copies in Commercial Banks are hereby also notified to freeze the PF bank accounts until documents of new signatories are submitted”.

The former ruling party has been plunged by dramatic infighting since losing power in 2021 but the political theatre escalated to Hollywood levels when a controversially-convened extraordinary general conference elected Miles Sampa as new President on Tuesday.

Sampa’s opponents have protested the election calling it illegal but their efforts to stop him from carrying out party presidential duties have hit a snug as they have failed to locate and serve him an ex-parte interim injunction.

In the meantime, Ngona has kept the media with announcements of sweeping changes and latest developments in the party.

