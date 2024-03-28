French MPs condemn 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris

The French National Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution condemning the 1961 Paris massacre of Algerians.

Some historians say up to 300 protesters were killed when police broke up a demonstration in support of Algerian independence.

Some were beaten to death, others drowned in the River Seine.

The resolution also calls for an official day of commemoration.

The massacre happened in the context of the Algeria’s independence war.

The police prefect in charge, Maurice Papon, was later convicted of crimes against humanity for collaborating with the Nazis.