From Prison 11 days ago, to Presidency

Senegal’s former Prime Minister, Amadou Ba, has congratulated rival opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye for winning the presidential election.

Diomaye Faye was little known until he received the backing of Ousmane Sonko, Senegal’s most formidable opposition politician.

Sonko was unfairly disqualified and he chose to support Faye.

The young opposition politician turned 44 on Monday.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye (born 1980) is a former tax inspector, who is the President-elect of Senegal.

He is the former general secretary of dissolved PASTEF and won the 2024 presidential election in place of disqualified. candidate Ousmane Sonko.