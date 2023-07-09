Full List: Top 10 highest-paid players in the Saudi Arabian league

The former Manchester and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid player in the Saudi Pro League.

The ex-Manchester United forward is joined on the list by Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante.

The Saudi Pro League is gradually becoming every footballer’s preferred destination, after Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to a mega-money move to Al Nassr in December 2022.

After receiving top offers, the influx of foreign-based superstars, particularly top European players, who have switched to the Middle Eastern country this summer has increased dramatically.

Karim Benzema is leading this summer’s move to the Saudi Pro League after he turned down a contract renewal at Real Madrid to sign for Al Ittihad despite having a year left on his contract, Planet Football reports.

Chelsea’s duo of Ngolo Kante and Edouard Mendy have also moved to Saudi Arabia, while Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Rueben Neves of Wolves have also moved to the Middle East.

Intel Region ranks the highest-paid footballers currently signed to a Saudi Pro League club.

Top 10 highest-paid players in the Saudi Arabian League

Ever Banega (Annual salary: £9.1 million)

The silky Argentine helped Sevilla win the Europa League in 2020 before joining Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.

Banega was a key figure for the club during his first two seasons, but he only made four league appearances in 2022/23.

The veteran midfielder earns a healthy £9.1 million in the Middle East, but his earnings are incomparable to those of the Saudi Pro League’s new faces.

Edouard Mendy (Annual salary: £9.4 million)

A promising first season in London was quickly derailed by injuries and a loss of form.

Chelsea sold Senegal international Edouard Mendy after three years for around £17 million, with Al-Ahli spending heavily ahead of their second season back in the Premier League.

8. Jota (Annual salary: £ 10 million)

Jota has moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad from Celtic for a Deal worth £25m.

The Portuguese winger, 24, initially joined Celtic on loan from Benfica in 2021 before Celtic signed him on a five-year deal last summer.

He contributed 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 games over two years in Glasgow and had been heavily linked with a move to Al-Ittihad in recent days.

Ruben Neves (Annual salary: £15.6 million) Roberto Firmino (Annual salary: £17 million)

Firmino signed for Saudi side Al-Ahli on a free transfer following the end of his Liverpool contract, one of several high-profile players who have swapped Europe for the Middle East in recent months.

The 31-year-old left Liverpool after winning five major trophies in his eight years at the club.

Marcelo Brozovic (Annual salary: £21 million)

Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr from Inter Milan for a reported 18m euros.

Brozovic, 30, attracted interest from La Liga champions Barcelona, but the Catalan club were unwilling to match Al-Nassr’s offer.

The midfielder started the Champions League final in June, in which Inter were defeated 1-0 by Manchester City.

He has spent the last eight years in Italy, after arriving at San Siro on an initial loan from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015.

During that time, Brozovic made 330 appearances and scored 31 goals, winning Serie A once and lifting the Coppa Italia twice.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Annual salary: £30 million)

Koulibaly, who joined Chelsea for £34 million a year ago, has already left the club after a disappointing debut season.

The Blues were able to cut their losses on the Senegalese defender when they sold him to Al-Hilal for £20 million.

Ngolo Kante (Annual salary: £86.2 million)

N’Golo Kante leaves Chelsea after seven years at Stamford Bridge.

France midfielder key part of Blues squad that won Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup during his spell at club.

Kante joins Karim Benzema at Saudi Arabia champions Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema (Annual salary: £172 million)

Karim Benzema joined Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia after his contract at Real Madrid expired.

He will now be playing alongside his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Annual salary: £173 million)

The world came to a halt when Cristiano Ronaldo said goodbye to Manchester United and Europe’s top five leagues to sign a two-year contract with Al-Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has since become not just the highest-paid footballer in Saudi Arabia but also in the world.