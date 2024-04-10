General Mihova is on his own for attacking Veep’s aid – State

THE State says Vice President Mutale Nalumango’s media liaison officer Njenje Chizu and his family do not deserve any reliefs over the siege laid at his home by former Zambia Army commander Lieutenant General Paul Mihova, as there is no case against it.

The State cast off the former army commander saying he acted independently in attacking Chizu and his family.

Chizu and his family have sued the State and general Mihova in the Lusaka High Court for the ‘combat fatigue’ suffered by his daughter after laying siege to his home.

The journalist who has sued on behalf of his daughter and his wife Chimwemwe are demanding damages for mental torture, inconvenience and anguish as a result of the torture they were subjected to by military personnel under the instructions of the former commander on November 20, 2022.

“The atrocities and malevolent acts by general Mihova were witnessed by the minor who suffered nervous shock in the aftermath of the ordeal orchestrated by the defendants,” the couple said.

“The minor to date exhibits signs of trauma and has constant nightmares and constant fears during the night and has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (P.T.S.D).”

But in its defense the State said general Mihova is on his own as whatever acts he did

were done in his personal capacity and not as an agent of the State.

“General Mihova was not acting in his official capacity when he allegedly commanded a team of alleged soldiers to enter the premises of the first plaintiff,” it said.

“The team which the second defendant allegedly went with on the material day was not acting on instructions of the State. The plaintiffs are not entitled to any reliefs from the Attorney General as there is no more cause of action that lies against the State.”

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba