George Mpombo Has Appealed To President HH To Help Him Retrieve Over Us $1.5 Million From Amazon

HELP ME RETRIEVE $1.5M FROM AMAZON

…my appeal to HH is due to back-and-forth

energy sapping 3-month saga – Mpombo

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

GEORGE Mpombo has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to help him retrieve over US $1.5 million from Amazon for his “An Audacious Journey” book sales.

The former Kafulafuta MMD member of parliament, who also served as energy and defence minister as well as deputy high commissioner to Nigeria, said ‘An Audacious Journey’ was published by Amazon and efforts to get his funds from book sales have been futile.

“My appeal is to President HH as a father of the nation to help me get Amazon, to retrieve the funds from PayPal and send to my bank. My account details are already in Amazon possession,” he said. “My appeal to the President is due to a back-and-forth energy sapping three-month saga. The President’s intervention will send a strong message that Zambians are protected against predatory machinations.”

Mpombo said his book has glossed over $1,500,000 in online book sales on Amazon books for the past five years.

“Amazon books recommended that we open an online account with PayPal which I did almost two months ago and Amazon confirmed releasing the funds to PayPal but up to now PayPal has become a ‘relvoving door’ of crafty shenanigans and funds have not been released despite several false promises,” he said.

Mpombo added that on four occasions PayPal has sent security codes which when presented to Atlasmara Bank are not backed by any money transfer.

He said on several occasions PayPal has been using an excuse of poor internet network.

“Only recently I was assured money would hit my account within 48 hours but when I checked after 72 hours PayPal changed the story that my Visa card had a problem with certain digits, the bank issued a fresh card which PayPal confirmed and asked me to wait but nothing materialised,” Mpombo narrated. “Then last week PayPal shamelessly claimed that Zambia was among the countries they cannot do business with because they have no presence here. They could not answer whether the funds would now be sent back to Amazon or have been impounded and forfeited to PayPal.”

He also appealed to Amazon owner Jeff Bezos to help him retrieve the funds.

“Lastly, I also appeal to Jeff Bezos, a great friend of Africa and owner of Amazon to prevail upon his company and release the funds to my account immiediately. The egregious behaviour by PayPal has resulted in having the launch of my next book, ‘My journey to notorious Chimbokaila State Prison’ adjourned indefinitely,” said Mpombo.

“A notice to Mpombo by Amazon’s Garnish Daman indicated that: ‘We have successfully deposited your funds Dr George Mpombo (Wello) kindly be patient enough for the transaction to show within two (three) days’.”

‘An Audacious Journey’ profiles Mpombo’s family background and his up and down political journey from UNIP to MMD.