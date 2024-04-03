Georgia Father Arrested For Setting Daughters On Fire

A 36-year-old father, Adan Panzo, has been arrested for allegedly killing his toddler daughters.

He was said to have set them on fire inside a car following an argument with his wife in Georgia, Daily Mail reports.

Firefighters were said to have responded to a report of a car fire at a home on Millard Kennedy Road on Saturday, where they discovered the bodies of Panzo’s one-year-old and three-year-old daughters inside the vehicle after extinguishing the blaze.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Panzo was charged with felony murder, malice murder, and arson.

The father-of-two, who is being held at the Webster County Jail, was arrested after allegations that he set the vehicle on fire after a domestic dispute with his wife.

The children’s mother has not yet been identified