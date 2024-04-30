Ghana court will not force president to sign anti-LGBT bill

The high court in Ghana’s capital, Accra, has dismissed a bid to force the president to sign a tough anti-LGBT bill passed by parliament in February.

The bill imposes a jail term of up to three years for anyone identifying as LGBT and will intensify a crackdown on the community’s rights.

Last month, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s office said he would not make the bill law until the Supreme Court rules on its constitutionality, sparking a political row in the West African country.

The finance ministry has warned that the country could lose at least $3.8bn (£3bn) in World Bank funding if the controversial bill becomes law.

But several legislators and citizens are pressuring President Akufo-Addo to sign it.

On Monday, Justice Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku backed the presidency’s argument in the High Court, ruling that it would be inappropriate to force Mr Akufo-Addo to sign the bill.

The proposed law faces two pending Supreme Court challenges, Reuters news agency reported.

The two challenges were filed separately by two Ghanaians – activist Amanda Odoi and lawyer Richard Dela Sky.

They are seeking to block the bill from becoming law.

The motion to compel Mr Akufo-Addo to sign the controversial bill was filed by MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

His lawyer said he would appeal against the ruling, local media reported.