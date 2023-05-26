GIRL IMPREGNATED BY BIOLOGICAL FATHER AFTER BEING S£XUALLY ABUSED BY STEP FATHER
A fourteen year old girl of Chimwemwe Township in Kitwe has allegedly been impregnated by her biological father.
Copperbelt Police Commissioner, PEACEWELL MWEEMBA says the man has allegedly been s£xually abusing his daughter.
Mr. MWEEMBA says the victim is suspected to be 3 months pregnant.
Mr. MWEEMBA says the girl was staying with her mother in Luanshya where the step father s£xually abused her before she ran to Kitwe in 2021 to stay with the biological father.
He says while in Kitwe the biological father also started abusing her s£xually.
Mr MWEEMBA told ZNBC News that while at school, she fell sick and was later discovered to be pregnant.