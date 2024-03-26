Give Kakubo back his job – Miles Sampa

Give Kakubo back his job – Miles

MATERO member of parliament and PF President Miles Sampa is advocating for the reinstatement of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stanley Kakubo.

Kakubo, who owns Hounslow Investments Zambia Limited, resigned from his ministerial position on December 26 last year owing to corruption allegations

The allegations came after a video circulating online emerged of Kakubo counting huge sums of cash as payment in a deal with some Chinese Nationals

It later turned sour and the matter was taken to court but over the business deal.

In a Facebook post, Sampa highlighted that the accuser in the corruption allegations against Kakubo had retracted the accusations, effectively exonerating him.

Sampa emphasized Kakubo’s innocence, noting his dignified response to the allegations and his focus on clearing his name.

“So the accuser or complainant of corruption has exonerated Hon Stanely Kakubo & consent done. So he is innocent and proven himself innocent.” Sampa posted on his Facebook page.

“He stayed calm since fired and concentrated on clearing his name. May he be given back his job accordingly.”

Kakubo resigned from his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on December 26 last year amidst corruption allegations related to the business deal with Chinese company, Lian An Mining Limited.

However, Lian An Mining Limited has since issued an apology to Kakubo, clarifying that the business transaction in question was conducted transparently and without any illicit payments.

Zhang Lianan, the managing director of Lian An Mining Limited, expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to Kakubo and his company, Hounslow Investments Zambia Limited.

Zhang further revealed that although disputes had arisen between the two parties regarding the joint venture, these issues were amicably resolved through legal proceedings in both the Ndola High Court and the Lusaka High Court.

With these developments, Sampa urged for Kakubo’s reinstatement

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba