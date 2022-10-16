Hon. Given Lubinda congratulates new DPP

Dear brother,

I wish to congratulate Mr Gilbert Phiri on his appointment to the office of Director of Public Prosecution (pending parliamentary ratification). This is no mean recognition by the appointing authority particularly that is comes just a few months after he was ratified by Parliament as Director General of the Anti Corruption Commission.

At the same time I wish to express my admiration for his predecessor, Mrs.Lillian Siyuni’s show of courage and patience ever since issues against her came to the fore.

From press reportage on the matter, one recalls the following:

Her request to have her Oath of secrecy of office waived by the Head of state was denied her not by the Head of state but by the AG against the provisions of Article 93(1) of the constitution; effectively subjecting her to a hearing with her mouth gagged;

At the JCC hearing she was prosecuted, not by the AG as required by Article 177 (5) (a) and (e) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, but by private lawyers; and

Some of her witnesses were not heard and some of the written evidence in her favour was not referred to by the JCC etc.

She has stated that she has no regrets for the manner in which she served the country in her position. Indeed she should walk with her head high on that score. It is only her conscience which is important and not what others say about her.

She indeed is right that the PF Government officials were professional and respected her. Having served as Minister of Justice for five years during which she served as DPP, I can vouch for the fact that all in the Ministry of Justice allowed her the autonomy provided to her office by the Constitution. We all respected her office and gave her our confidence. She never reported to us nor did she seek our instructions.

I wish her the very best in the quest she expressed thus, in one of today’s papers, “I’ll see my rights to the very end”.

I also wish Mr Phiri success in the ratification and in his endeavors.

GL