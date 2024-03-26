God knows why he called you now” Kanayo Kanayo mourns Amaechi Muonagor

Veteran Nollywood actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo O Kanayo has mourned his dear friend and colleague, Amaechi Muonagor who succumbed to death over the weekend.

On Instagram, Kanayo Kanayo shared a photo of the deceased accompanied by a lovely caption reminiscing their moments.

The veteran actor recalled how he constantly expressed fear whenever Amaechi Muonagor engaged in any acrobatic summersault which he did exceptionally well despite his age.

He mentioned how he brought liveliness on set and did his best to preserve their cultural values. Kanayo also urgent his friend to rest well because God knows why he was called at such a time.