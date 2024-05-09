GOVERNMENT CLARIFIES MISLEADING SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS, DENOUNCES FALSEHOODS AND MISINFORMATION

In a bid to address the rampant spread of falsehoods and misinformation through social media platforms, the Ministry of Information and Media has taken a firm stance. Mr. Thabo Kawana, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, has issued a statement highlighting two current trending issues that have caught the attention of the general public.

Firstly, the Ministry strongly emphasizes that there has been no implementation or proposal for an increment in toll fees. Contrary to the rumors, the Kasumbalesa Toll gate has actually reduced the charges from K20 to K15 per small vehicle. It is important for the public to be aware of this fact and not fall prey to the misleading information being circulated.

Secondly, the Ministry refutes the claim that Mr. Proud Sichaba, a respected community leader and governance participant, has been appointed into the Foreign Service. Mr. Sichaba, who is known by his popular name “Dr. Proud,” is a recipient of the prestigious President’s INSIGNIA of Honor. However, the recent article suggesting his appointment is grossly misleading and false.

The Ministry urges the public to dismiss these trending articles with the contempt they deserve. It is crucial to distinguish between genuine news and misleading information in order to maintain an informed and accountable society.