GOVERNMENT CONCERNED WITH BEHAVIOUR OF SOME OPPOSITION MPS IN THE HOUSE

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the government is concerned with the manner some opposition members of parliament are conducting business on the floor of the house which has led to a number of them being suspended.

Speaking during a Press briefing held in Choma, Mr Mweetwa noted that the suspensions that have been witnessed show that there is need for serious measures to be put in place to ensure business in the house runs smoothly.

“The country will recall that in the 20 years of the UPND being in the opposition, the number of its members who were suspended is less than 20 percent compared to the number of suspensions that the house has witnessed in the last 2 years among the opposition. This shows that there is need for serious changes especially in leadership of the opposition,” he said.

And the Chief Government Spokesperson also said the government has no intentions of amending the constitution as it is not a priority.

Mr Mweetwa was responding to the Oasis Forum who was demanding that the government give them a roadmap on the amendment of the constitution.

Mr Mweetwa noted that there is no active motion currently in the country that would require the government to fund the amendment of the constitution.

He reminded the Oasis Forum that the Constitution amendment right is vested in the hands of citizens and not government.

Zanis