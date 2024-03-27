GOVERNMENT EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER MISINFORMATION SURROUNDING ZAMBIA’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL

Government has voiced its concern over the spread of misinformation regarding the recently secured debt restructuring deal. Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, emphasized the need for accurate reporting and urged journalists to clarify the implications of the debt restructuring for the people.

During his speech at the World Vision Zambia Media Awards in Lusaka, Mr. Mweetwa, who also serves as the Information and Media Minister, highlighted the presence of misinformation on various platforms. He urged journalists to rise to the challenge and provide accurate information to the public, striving to explain the debt restructuring deal in a way that is easily understandable.

In the absence of Mr. Mweetwa, his speech was delivered by Thabo Kawana, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Media. Mr. Mweetwa also called for greater focus on developmental issues that directly impact the lives of the Zambian people, urging journalists to prioritize these matters over political reporting.

John Hasse, the Chief Executive Officer of World Vision Zambia, emphasized the pivotal role that the media plays in keeping the population informed about crucial developments. Mr. Hasse highlighted the need for accurate and reliable reporting, which enhances the public’s understanding of key issues.

Lorraine Chisanga, Chairperson of the Media Institute of Southern Africa-MISA Zambia, stressed the media’s responsibility to shed light on inequalities among children. Ms. Chisanga emphasized that journalists have a vital role in holding decision-makers accountable and urging action on issues affecting children across the country.

Government’s concern over the misinformation surrounding the debt restructuring deal demonstrates its commitment to transparent communication and ensuring the public’s accurate understanding of crucial economic matters. With the support of journalists and media organizations, Government aims to counter misinformation and pave the way for informed decision-making amongst the Zambian population.