GOVERNMENT HAPPY WITH KALABA’S IMPROVED CONDITION

…and have asked the nation to continue praying for him to recover fully –

Minister of Youth, Sport and Art Elvis Nkandu has expressed happiness at the steady improvement of the former Chipolopolo skipper Rainford Kalaba.

Nkandu who was saying this when he visited Kalaba at University Teaching Hospital (UTH) this morning to check on how he is responding to treating.

He thanked the medical personnel who have worked tiresily to make sure that Kalaba stabilizes and recovers.

“We need to be ethical and always rely on the feedback that the hospital gives so that their can be authentic news gathered given out to the public. There has been a lot online speculation about Kalaba’s accident which we do not have control over but that their is need to always respect his privacy,” he advised.

Nkandu has bemoaned those that want to make political capital out of Kalaba’s case, as some go to the hospital not to see him but to politic.

He added that on the issue of evacuation, government will wait on the recommendation from the hospital through the doctors as they are the one’s who are monitoring his condition.

Nkandu said that if the condition he is in demands that he is treated locally at UTH and that if the hospital has all that is needed to treat him then their will be no need to evacuate him and government will always communicate it’s next move.

Meanwhile, UTH Public Relations (PR) Manager Nzeba Chanda disclosed that Kalaba’s condition is stable and that he has improved as it is a continuous process of improvement.

Chanda added that his condition has been improving since he was taken to UTH few days ago.

She has also advised that not everyone is allowed to go and see him as they are guided by ethics and want to respect his privacy.

By: Getrude Chanda