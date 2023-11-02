GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL NOT BE INVOLVED IN THE RIVALRY WITHIN THE PATRIOTIC FRONT ( PF) – JACK MWIIMBU

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says Government is aware of the squabbles within PF, but will not take sides.

Mr Mwiimbu also clarified that the PF secretariat was closed off recently to both rivalry intraparty factions so as to ensure that violence does not engulf the country.

He maintained that the rule of law will continue to govern the country and that lawlessness will not be tolerated.

“We have noted the intraparty squabbles and violence obtaining. We have issued currently obtaining between two rival factions in the PF. They have take each other to court. Relating to the issues in court, I want to state that we have no role to play within the intraparty squabbles in PF.

There are accusations that we are taking a side, but we will not take sides. We did provide security to ensure the PF secretariat was protected. If we did not move in , there would have been a blood bath. It is our responsibility to protect lives of individuals and property.”

Mind you, the PF secretariat is in the Central Business District (CBD) and so if violence takes course, the whole Lusaka will be affected,” he said.

He noted that it is Governments responsibility to protect lives of Zambian’s whether PF or not.

“If is was wrong for us to protect lives and property of individuals, then I take responsibility. As you are aware, the political rivalry is in court and so we do not want to comment. The matter will be sorted by the two rival factions. We will not behave the way PF behaved by destroying the Movement for Multiple Party Democracy (MMD). Those that destroyed MMD are part of the saga in PF. The fight is between the two,” he said.

Mr Mwiimbu also noted that Government is aware that opposition political parties has petitioned Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) leaders pertaining to the alleged lack of political space in the country.

“For us we believe Democratic space is there. What we have noted and sadly see is that opposition deliberately commit crimes and then cry foul,” he said.

