Government takes action to stabilize meali-meal prices

TO address the rising cost of living, the Zambian government announced a series of measures aimed at stabilizing Meali-meal prices.

In a press briefing, Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa provided crucial insights into the government’s strategy to ensure the availability and affordability of essential food items.

Mweetwa who is also the governments spokesperson said starting early next week, Zambian citizens should expect adjustments in the cost of living, particularly concerning mealie-meal prices.

The government’s decision comes in response to the unexplained increase in mealie-meal prices, despite no reported maize shortage in the country.

Minister Mweetwa emphasized that there is no shortage of maize and mealie-meal in Zambia, debunking rumors of scarcity.

Instead, the government has identified price increases as a pressing issue, prompting a proactive response.

He explained that the Zambia National Service (ZNS) will play a pivotal role. Starting next week as it’s produced Mealie-meal will be available at ShopRite outlets nationwide.

“Breakfast Mealie-meal will be priced at K230, with roller Meal at K190,” he disclosed.

“However, for those purchasing mealie-meal at ZNS outlets, the prices will be slightly reduced, with Breakfast mealie-meal priced at K220.”

Mweetwa elaborated that the reduced prices do not imply subsidies.

The government insists that it is rationalizing prices while preserving a free-market economy.

He said the prices have been calculated based on the cost of production, ensuring fairness for both consumers and producers.

And in the wake of the development, several milling companies are partnering with ZNS to ensure a consistent supply of mealie-meal to ShopRite.

This collaboration aims to stabilize the market and make Mealie-meal more accessible to the public.

The government has assured citizens that the supply of Mealie-meal to ShopRite will be sustainable, eliminating the need for panic buying.

To ensure fair pricing, Mweetwa urged consumers to report any unscrupulous sellers who charge higher prices than the government’s set rates to the nearest authorities.

Meanwhile government has taken a firm stance against allowing the export of maize, a crucial step to stabilize prices in the domestic market.

It is reported that the unstable mealie-meal pricing is influenced by regional demands, with neighboring countries such as Kenya and Tanzania turning to Zambia for their maize needs.

Mweetwa reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the availability and affordability of essential food items.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba