GOVERNMENT TO REPLACE NON PERFORMING HEADS OF DEPARTMENTS IN THE SOUTHERN PROVINCE – NANJUWA

05.03.24

CHOMA – Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa has warned of serious consequences which include replacements of any Head of Government department found wanting in terms of performance especially during the drought emergency period.

Mr. Nanjuwa says the New Dawn needs highly dedicated public service workers especially ministry supervisors who are committed to helping in making Southern Province attractive and worth of investments.

He was addressing Heads of Government departments which included district commissioners, Mayors and Council Chairpersons, Town Clerks and Council Secretaries and other supervising heads during a Provincial Development Coordinating meeting in Choma.

The Minister said all non-performing supervisors will be replaced by their surbodinates to allow for continued execution of government programs for the good of its citizens especially in the face of heightened climate change challenges.

Minister Nanjuwa further warned Civil Servants in the province against reporting late for work amd absconding, a trait he said is eating into government productive time and urged Heads of Government and quasi Government departments to instil discipline or face the chop.

(C) THE FALCON