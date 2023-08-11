GOVT ACCUSED OF SECRETLY DISBANDING AND PRIVATIZING ZESCO

By Michael Kaluba

Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF- President Kasonde Mwenda has accused the government of secretly disbanding and privatizing power utility, ZESCO Limited, by engaging a private contractor without following laid down tender procedures.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Mweenda claimed that the construction section of ZESCO has already been handed over to a private contractor with those previously under this unit either reassigned with the power utility or having lost their jobs.

He further claims that he has evidence to this effect and has challenged the government through the Enegy Minister Peter Kapala, ZESCO Board Chairpersn Vickson N’cube and the Energy Regulations Board-ERB, to update the nation on the state of ZESCO, including on a secret tariff increment on customers purportedly effected earlier this year.

And Mr. Mweenda, who has declared readiness to be arrested over his utterances, has called on Zambians to embark on a non-violent revolution to denounce poverty under the current regime, arguing that the cost of living has escalated by over 115 percent over the past two years.

Efforts to get both Energy Minister Peter Kapala and ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson N’cube proved futile by broadcast time as both their phones went unanswered.

