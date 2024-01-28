GOVT ADVISED TO STOP SEEKING SYMPATHY FROM DIPLOMATS IN DEALING WITH ZAMBIA’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING

By Lukundo Nankamba

Leader of the Opposition Green Party, Peter Sinkamba has advised government to stop seeking sympathy from diplomats accredited to Zambia in dealing with Zambia’s debt restructuring.

Reacting to President Hakainde Hichilema’s call to diplomats accredited to Zambia to help the country conclude its debt restructuring with some of its official creditors during the annual greeting of the diplomatic corps last Friday, Mr Sinkamba says the head of state should allow the diplomats to bring investment in various sectors rather than pushing them to participate in Zambia’s debt process.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sinkamba is concerned that Zambia is currently suffering the effects of debt affecting all sectors of the economy and doubts if the debt restructuring process will be concluded in the first quarter of 2024.

He notes that the country has suffered serious setbacks in its debt negotiations and should continue working looking at home grown solutions that will reduce the debt including control of imports, operationalization of closed mines and reduce government expenditure.

