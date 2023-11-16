Govt assures on $5,000 AFCON bonus after players’ boycott threat

GOVERNMENT has assured the Chipolopolo that the Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualification bonus will be paid before Friday as a rumour mill went into overdrive yesterday suggesting that the players are threatening to boycott the opening Group E 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo Brazzaville.

Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu said the players would be paid the promised US$5, 000 each before they even kick the ball tomorrow as the Government was making frantic efforts to ensure the dues were paid.

Credit: Times of Zambia