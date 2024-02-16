Govt Dismisses As Untrue Reports That Archbishop Mpundu’s House Has Been Surrounded By Police

GOVERNMENT DISMISSES AS UNTRUE REPORTS THAT EMERITUS ARCHBISHOP
TELESPHORE MPUNDU’S HOUSE HAS BEEN SURROUNDED BY POLICE
Government dismisses as false, reports circulating on various social media
platforms , alleging that police have surounded Archbishop Telesphore
Mpundu’s home.
At no point has there been any police presence at Archbishop Mpundu’s
residence.
Government further refutes any insinuations of harassment or intimidation against Archbishop Mpundu based on his opinions or statements.
The purported connection between the Archbishop’s statement regarding
President Hakainde Hichilema and the alleged police presence is entirely speculative and without merit.
The Archbishop’s statement regarding the
President is well within his rights to express his opinion. Government urges the public and media outlets to verify information before
dissemination and refrain from spreading false or sensationalised news that can incite unnecessary fear and panic among the public.
Government is committed to upholding the rule of law and respecting individuals’ freedoms of expression.
(Original copy signed)
Thabo Kawana
PERMANENT SECRETARY
MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA
16ih February, 2024
Leave defense to the person in question, otherwise every dog will be represented in your gullible defense of your own STUPID IDIOCRACY. STUPID IDIOTS.
Can’t be surprised where propagandists like Mwamba are involved. The desperation is so much that it’s visible on their faces but spreading falsehood will not help them anything and when the law visits them, they should not cry persecution. We would also like the Catholic Church to condemn the perpetrators of this falsehood alarming the nation for nothing.