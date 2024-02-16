Govt Dismisses As Untrue Reports That Archbishop Mpundu’s House Has Been Surrounded By Police

GOVERNMENT DISMISSES AS UNTRUE REPORTS THAT EMERITUS ARCHBISHOP

TELESPHORE MPUNDU’S HOUSE HAS BEEN SURROUNDED BY POLICE

Government dismisses as false, reports circulating on various social media

platforms , alleging that police have surounded Archbishop Telesphore

Mpundu’s home.

At no point has there been any police presence at Archbishop Mpundu’s

residence.

Government further refutes any insinuations of harassment or intimidation against Archbishop Mpundu based on his opinions or statements.

The purported connection between the Archbishop’s statement regarding

President Hakainde Hichilema and the alleged police presence is entirely speculative and without merit.

The Archbishop’s statement regarding the

President is well within his rights to express his opinion. Government urges the public and media outlets to verify information before

dissemination and refrain from spreading false or sensationalised news that can incite unnecessary fear and panic among the public.

Government is committed to upholding the rule of law and respecting individuals’ freedoms of expression.

(Original copy signed)

Thabo Kawana

PERMANENT SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA

16ih February, 2024