GOVT EMPOWERS 13 LADIES THAT WERE ABDUCT£D

GOVERNMENT EMPOWERS 13 LADIES THAT WERE ABDUCT£D

Government has put a smile on the 13 faces of young ladies, that were rescued from abducters last year by empowering them.

The 13 young women who were abducted in 2022, have been given another hope in life as government has employed them in various departments, while others have been given opportunities to further their studies.

The young women have now been given another chance to build their futures, after enduring challenges and h0rror from the hands of their abductors who where this year convicted for their acts.

Five of these courageous women have been welcomed into the ranks of the Zambia National Service, while two have been integrated into the Ministry of Community Development and the Police Service.

Community Development and Social Services Minister, Doreen Mwamba, has disclosed that the remaining five women will commence nursing programs at different government institutions starting in January 2024.

Ms. Mwamba also reveals that one woman among the group has been awarded a scholarship to pursue higher education.

“All the women have been thriving and my ministry has been diligently overseeing their well-being since the day of their rescue”, Mwamba further says.

This stance exemplifies their dedication to the well being of their citizens.