Govt is in need of 60 000 Health Workers –Health Minister Masebo

Minister of Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo says the country needs an estimation of 60 thousand health workers for it to reach the desired number of human resources to help attain the goal of providing quality health services to all.

Ms Masebo says already, government has started the process of responding to this by employing reasonable numbers of health workers.

Ms Masebo says the successful attainment of Zambia’s goal of being a prosperous middle income country by 2030 begins with the transformation of its people into health and productive ones.

She said during the 15th graduation ceremony of biomedical students at Ndola School of Biomedical Sciences that government is will continue prioritising health service provision as a path way to achieve the goal.

Ms Masebo through a speech read on her behalf by Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo said in recognition of the need for enhanced of continuous professional development.

She said the ministry will continue facilitating training of laboratory staff at masters’ level in biomedical sciences, and that this is already happening at the University of Zambia.

The Health Minister said this presents an opportunity for laboratory personnel to upgrade to post graduate level and specialist in various fields of biomedical sciences.

Ms Masebo says her ministry is emphasising the practice of evidence based medicine and has urged the graduands to promote the highest level of ethical standards.

And speaking earlier, University of Zambia School of Health Sciences Dean, Sody Munsaka said innovation and research is key for the growth of the health sector.

Dr Munsaka said students being offloaded by various schools of should embrace innovation, be responsible, ethical and professional health practitioners.

Dr Munsaka urged the graduands to respect patients and clients as well as maintaining higher levels of confidence as regards to customer or patient records.