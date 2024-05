GOVT SUSPENDS IMPORT DUTY ON MAIZE

By Prudence Chota

The applicable 15% import duty and 5% surtax on maize imports have been suspended by the government.

The decision was made to improve national food security, according to Cornelius Mweetwa, Minister of Information and Media.

Mr. Mweetwa continues, saying that the waiver will encourage the private sector to import staple crops like maize among others

-Diamond Tv