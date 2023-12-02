GOVT WARNS EDGAR LUNGU AGAINST ISSUING PROVOCATIVE STATEMENTS

By Balewa Zyuulu

Government has warned former President Edgar Lungu against issuing provocative statements that antagonizes the current administration.

Addressing the media in Chipata today, Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa said the government is disturbed by the inflammatory remarks the former head of state uttered when he held a press briefing yesterday.

Mr. Mweetwa says contrary to assertions by the former President that the government is planning to remove his immunity, the current administration has no intentions of removing his immunity but he must not push his lack.

The Chief Government Spokesperson says Mr. Lungu should not play victim by accusing the current administration and labeling President Hakainde Hichilema as dictator.

Further, Mr. Mweetwa has appealed to Zambians not to be influenced by the misleading statements from Mr. Lungu, particularly considering his significant contribution to the country’s current challenges stemming from the high level of debt incurred during the previous regime and the breakdown in the rule of law under his watch.

