GOVT WILL NOT SHIELD ANY PUBLIC OFFICIAL ENGAGING IN CORRUPT ACTIVITIES-PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

President Hakainde Hichilema says the government will not tolerate corruption in the public service.

Mr Hichilema says his government will not shield any public official found engaging in any corrupt activities.

In a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu, during the commemoration to mark the International Anti-Corruption day in Lusaka today, President Hichilema assured of the government’s unwavering commitment to fighting corruption.

President Hichilema said he will ensure that no public official is allowed to engage in corrupt practice with impunity.

Mr Hichilema urged all institutions and individuals involved in procurement, and government’s awarding of contracts not to engage in any corruption activities as they risk being prosecuted.

In explaining the interventions that the government has done in the fight against corruption, the Head of State disclosed that the government has increased 2023 budgetary allocation for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Mr Hichilema explained that the increase is meant to enhance ACC’s capacity to discharge its mandate effectively and efficiently.

He however said the fight against corruption is a shared responsibility that extends to all levels of society and not only for the commission.

President Hichilema implored citizens to report suspected misconduct in the management and distribution of resources to the Law Enforcement Agencies.

“In addition to these measures, the government has taken a proactive stance on reviewing the national corruption policy. This initiative aims to develop a new policy that will offer national guidance on strategies and programs to combat corruption effectively,” he added.

The President further disclosed that his government is working diligently to involve various sections of society to ensure that the fight against corruption is inclusive of all citizens.

Mr Hichilema further explained that civic education and Anti-Corruption messages have been included in the education curriculum because young people are crucial advocates for social change.

He further reiterated government commitment to continue collaborating with institutions and the international community in the fight against corruption.

And Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson, Musa Mwenye said the commission has a strategic vision and envisions a credible anti-corruption institution for a corruption free society.

Mr Mwenye thanked the cooperating partners and stakeholders for helping the commission in the fight against corruption.

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Beatrice Munthali explained the role that stakeholders play in the fight against corruption in the country.

Ms Munthali said stakeholders provide the much needed collective and inclusive complimentary support to the government and relevant institutions.

She reaffirmed the UN commitment to explore frameworks of technical and financial support to the Zambian government in the fight against corruption.

ACC also launched the Anti-Corruption Commission Strategic and Implementation plan and awarded journalists who report on corruption in the country.

The International Anti- Corruption Day 2023 was commemorated under the theme, “UNCAC at 20; Uniting the World against Corruption.”